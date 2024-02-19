The first stage of the new format “My Body Match brings Damn to Sex at the Cinema” starts today, created by the gynecologist Chiara Di Pietro with the non-conditioning contribution of Gedeon Richter Italia to talk about emotional and sexual education for school students secondary schools. After the success of the first event last May in Rome, the “Damn Sesso” educational project becomes a tour – we read in a note – created in collaboration with the @My.Body.Match information campaign of the pharmaceutical company. The purpose of the meetings is to illustrate to the children an overview of the sexual world that concerns them closely, in a safe and fun environment such as the cinema, to allow everyone to ask questions, express curiosity and develop the awareness necessary to become peaceful adults. Today the first stop is at UCI Cinema Bicocca in Milan, then the tour will continue on March 15th at UCI Casalecchio in Bologna and on April 22nd at The Space Cinema in Rome. Objective of the initiative: to inform the new generations on the topic of contraception (and beyond).

“Damn al Sesso was born as an educational project designed to build a tailor-made space for girls and boys, dedicated to interactive discussion on the topics of sexuality, hormonal contraception and false myths to dispel regarding the changing body” explains Di Pietro, very followed on Instagram with the profile @ginecologo_roma, who together with the psychologist and clinical sexologist Francesca Romana Tiberi and the midwife specialized in pelvic floor rehabilitation Micol Macrì and the urologist Antonio Rossi, will address fundamental issues for the growth of children: from the body to desire, from health respecting diversity, we will talk about hormonal contraception, basic anatomy, the physiology of libidinal responses in adolescence and false myths about first sexual relationships.

By participating in the meetings – the note reports – the children will have the opportunity to be reassured in a delicate transition period through discussion with experts in the field, increasing self-awareness and breaking down stereotypes that are dangerous for their personal training. “We want to thank Gedeon Richter Italia for immediately believing in the project – adds Di Pietro – supporting us totally and in every aspect of its realization. This new chapter of Mannaggia al Sesso aims to make students aware of the importance of taking care of their health and well-being in a process of maturity and training”.

“Our @My.Body.Match campaign was created to inform the new generations about all the possibilities present in the contraceptive field – underlines Maria Giovanna Labbate, managing director of Gedeon Richter Italia – Sexual education is essential for multidimensional growth that raises awareness younger people need to know their bodies from both a biological-sexual and socio-psychological point of view. The acquisition of basic knowledge in these areas allows them to adopt healthy, responsible and respectful behaviors for themselves and others”. The project “My Body Match brings Mannaggia to Sex at the Cinema” – concludes the note – lives on the Instagram profiles @My.Body.Match, @ginecologo_roma and @mannaggiaalsesso, as well as on the new website dedicated to the My Body Match educational campaign.