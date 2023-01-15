William Shakespeare was never rained tomatoes. They were still rare in his time. The first known release of this fruit occurred in 1883, in a theater in Hempstead (New York). The victim was an aspiring actor named John Ritchie. the chronicle of New York Times It narrates the interpreter’s efforts to continue with his performance while receiving the impact of the tomatoes that were thrown at him from the audience. He finally had to run away and when he finished he swore that he would never perform in that town again.

Today passions are settled on social networks. A few days ago a poem by Miguel Gane (Leresti, Romania, 1993) caused a fire on Twitter. The young writer shared a poem called Queen, belonging to his book the skin on the lips (Aguilar, 2020), and in a short time the social network was filled with thousands of opinions expressing their opinion on the quality of the text.

There were those who even extended the criticism to a whole new generation of writers: “Damn poets, you have loaded poetry”, a user thought. In conversation with ICON, Gane assures that most of the comments came from people who were hiding behind an anonymous profile. After five minutes, he silenced the notifications, but according to his account, he continued to receive private messages from users who insulted him and urged him “to stop writing poetry.” This is the poem that caused all the controversy:

pa magician queen you

dancing in panties in the living room,

Singing songs

that you don’t know,

every fucking night

That is my gift.

Two days later, Gane responded to his critics by publishing a poem by Goethe called they bark. He also thanked the support that a user had given him, and in passing he recalled that he has been publishing for six years, and that he has written “some of the most widely read poems” of his generation.

Gane began publishing at the age of 16 on a blog. “It was when I got into my degree that it started to work a little more and I was discovered by my current editor,” she recalls. She had around 10,000 followers when she published her first book of poems, In order to see you fly (Aguilar, 2016), and the Instagram account had just been opened two months ago. The book recently reached its eighteenth edition. In 2018 she published now that you dance (Aguilar), his second collection of poems.

About to turn 30, Gane lives comfortably from the sale of his books. the skin on the lips, the work that includes the poem so criticized on networks, was the best-selling poetry book in Spain in 2020. The author has given recitals in a good number of countries and, without going any further, tickets for his performance in the hall Galileo Galilei in Madrid on January 25 are already sold out. He accumulates 385,000 followers on Instagram and 60,000 on Twitter.

The poet Luna Miguel (1990) also joined the debate through her Twitter account. She did not do it to defend Gane, but to share a list of young poets that she, in her opinion, is worth claiming. “I’m sharing this list with some names of poets so that on Twitter it’s not all about laughing at bad viral poetry and that’s it,” she wrote. The Madrid writer has close to 50,000 followers on social networks, although she is a good example of a notably popular author who does not exactly fit into what she herself has called “commercial” or “viral” poetry. In March of last year, she expressed her opinion towards this type of works in an ICON article: “As in all genres, in poetry there are more commercial, more affordable, more viral productions. We understand this very well in narrative, why not in poetry?

Luis Bagué Quílez, poet and literary critic, believes that the genre of poetry is excessively sacred. “The reading public, and a good part of the poets themselves, naturally assume that there are cultural products of disparate quality in music, in the cinema or even in other literary genres (as in the ubiquitous novel), but poetry is usually asked may it be sublime without pause”.

“Commercial poetry” is, in a way, an oxymoron. Of all the literary genres, there is none as precarious as literature written in verse. In 2021, it billed (together with the theater) 7.4 million euros, barely 0.8% of the total, according to the latest report from the Domestic Book Trade. In an article published in EL PAÍS in December 2022, the journalist and poet Sergio C. Fanjul pointed out the terrible paradox that plagues this genre: “tremendous prestige, very few sales”.

Until the arrival of Instagram, practically no poet could live from the sale of his books. However, Bagué Quílez assures that the birth of a commercial poetry with the advent of social networks “is much less revolutionary than it seems.” He affirms that until the arrival of romanticism in the 19th century, poetry was the genre mainstream. “As other authors have indicated, for example Luis García Montero, the rejection of bourgeois values ​​was what in the 19th century consolidated the image of the decadent poet who combed his long hair, rebelled against conventions and took refuge in artificial paradises and in the ivory tower,” he says.

The quality of “commercial” or “viral” poets –they have also been called “instapoets”– has always been in question. Win has been the protagonist of the latest controversy, but he has not been the only one to receive criticism. Three years ago Rafael Cabaliere, a poet with almost a million followers, received the III Espasa Poetry Prize. The jury recognized him precisely for “his connection and empathy with the new generations.” Days after the prize was awarded, the hoax spread that Cabalire was actually a botand the author himself had to post a video on Facebook to deny it.

This is not the first time in the history of literature in which the arrival of a new medium favors a new way of writing poetry. Sergio Montalvo, assistant professor at the Faculty of Philology of the Complutense University, establishes an analogy between the debate that was generated with the works that in the 17th century were represented in the new comedy corrals, and the poetry that today triumphs on social networks. .

He explains that from the end of the Middle Ages until practically the 18th century, those who could live by being poets were those who found a service in the house of a nobleman or a king. A situation not so different from what poets have experienced before the advent of social networks; changing the position in court for that of university professor or director of some cultural institution.

Before the 17th century there was no proper space for theatrical performance. “With the arrival of Christianity, theaters are prohibited, and plays, always with a religious theme, start to be performed in churches. Until the arrival of the comedy corral, there was no proper theater as such”. The new theater allowed many writers to start making a living writing comedies. These works were generally written in verse and their authors were called poets. “In the Golden Age, the name of playwright did not yet exist,” says Montalvo.

With Lope came the commercial

One of them was Lope de Vega who, according to Montalvo, “shaked the traditional Hispanic model of how theater was composed and how it was performed.” He wrote commercial works, to please the people who went to the comedy pens. In 1609 he gave a historic speech in verse for the Academy of Madrid, in which he defended the new art. “What he does is endorse his new way of working, which is based on ignoring the classic norm and scholarly recommendations. Lope shakes off all Greco-Latin poetics and rhetoric and expresses it clearly in his speech: “When I have to write a comedy / I lock up the precepts with six keys / I take Terence and Plauto out of my studio”.

There are other verses in which he expressed even more clearly to whom his works were directed: “as the vulgar pay for them, it is fair / to speak to him foolishly to please him”. Lope’s works were not to the taste of critics, nor were they of other writers with more traditionalist tastes such as Miguel de Cervantes, who died without having been able to succeed in the theater. “Lope wondered: why do I want to please five old people, if I can please 500 people who are going to pay a ticket whose profits go into my pocket?” Montalvo observes. According to the expert, he is an author more recognized for having invented a new way of doing theater than for the specific quality of a book.

The novelty of the comedy pens is that members of the entire society participated. It is the same advantage that centuries later authors such as Gane have taken advantage of, who through social networks have managed to become popular not only in Spain, but also in Latin American countries. Gane affirms that he “does not conceive of poetry placed on a watchtower.” He enjoys it as “entertainment” and his goal is to “connect with people.” “Because of the format that social networks offer me, a shorter poem, with less text and more visual impact, people tend to like it more. It is the product of living in a society in which everything moves at great speed ”, he assures.

Montalvo wonders to what extent Lope was a visionary. “Before Miguel Gane, Marwan, or Loreto Sesma, Lope de Vega invented a kind of tweet literature. It would suffice to compare the sales of a collection of poems written in accordance with the norm, and the sales of a collection of poems that emerged from Instagram. In the seventeenth century the works that the public liked the most were also those that the critics liked the least.

