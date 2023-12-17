The curse

23 stages won in his career, seven of which in the 2023 edition alone, which he finished in second place for the second consecutive year and for the third time in his career. These are the numbers of monsieur Sébastien Loeb at the Dakar. Legendary figures which, however, so far have never been enough for the French rally champion to triumph in the most famous rally-raid in the world.

In seven participations the Alsatian has collected four overall podiums in the general classification and he remained without stage victories in only one year. Now, however, in the fourth consecutive edition held with the BRX team, at the wheel of the Prodrive Hunter T1, Loeb finally wants to be able to break the curse which until now has always denied him that triumph which would represent the icing on the cake of an inimitable career.

2024, a great opportunity

“Last year we had a fantastic second week and won all the stages. This allows us to see that we have the performance and ability to fight for victory – commented Loeb, as reported by the site Speedweek.compresenting the 2024 edition – but it's never easy to win the Dakar. You have to be able to put it all together: navigation, reliability, control. It's hard to predict, but we have all the right ingredients to achieve victory“.

Dream team

BRX has done things in a big way this year, also bringing into the team the five-time winner – and reigning champion for two consecutive editions – Nasser Al-Attiyah. There collaboration (or lack thereof) between the Qatari and Loeb could be the key of the edition that will start next January 5th in Saudi Arabia. “Nasser has been my opponent for several years – underlined Loeb – Now it's in the same car as me“.

“I don't think it fundamentally changes the spirit of the race and the battle – he added – but having him on the team means we can benefit from his experience, feeling with the car and more. I don't see it as a bad thing. It is true that it's always easier to fight against an opponent from another team, because you have your whole team behind you. This time the team will be a little divided. But in any case Nasser's experience in the team is a plus”.