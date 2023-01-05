For those people who studied the branch of health, it can be difficult to find a place, although the profession of doctors is the most paid in Mexico, a girl decided to change the gloves with which she cared for her patients, to change them for plastic ones to clean bathrooms in the USA.

Through the viral video posted on the TikTok social network, a young doctor said that He left the surgeries, to go to the United Stateswhere at this time he is dedicated to cleaning, so he is far from his family.

The @pris.sg07 account showed on the original Asian digital platform that, “In Mexico, I put on gloves to care for patients, go into surgery, etc.”

Following this, he shared a series of photographs where he saw himself in the operating room, together with his colleagues, friends, in the corridors, and even in the bathroom, while wearing the white uniform.

Later, he pointed out, “in the yunaites, to clean bathrooms, floors and more”, before this, Pris SG, was seen cleaning a sink”.

The video, titled, “God knows why he does things, he has to give him shit, there is no more”, was filled with beautiful messages so that the Mexican never gives up or gives up on her dreams.

The salary of an average doctor in Mexico is approximately, $132,003 pesos per yearwhile per hour, they earn, while those experienced professionals, annually, can earn $216,000 for what medicine is the highest paid career.

However, to find a place to reach a high rank, it is often difficult, not only because of all the years and efforts of study, but also, because of the lack of positions for the Mexican health personnel.

Whereas in USA, a cleaning ladyaccording to the Glassdoor jobs page, per year, earn 29 thousand 591 dollars, which would be approximately, $574,673.00 in Mexican pesos.