9-year-old Damin has been at home for over a year after being expelled from school. According to the Education Inspectorate and independent parties, his suspension was unjustified, but the child is still not receiving education at school. His parents are distraught. They have serious doubts about the actions of the authorities that are supposed to help Damin. There was even ‘threatened’ with a report to Safe Home because the parents would not cooperate.

