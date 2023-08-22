with videoThe now 10-year-old Damin, who spent almost two years at home after an unjust suspension by the PH Schreuderschool in The Hague, went back to school this week for the first time after twenty months. The case caused a lot of commotion in The Hague and even the House of Representatives. The minister had to intervene for a solution. The Inspectorate has launched an investigation into the school.