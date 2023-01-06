Damilano had perhaps prematurely abandoned the Espresso of which he was director after the change of ownership but he had quickly found a hauberk in Rai

It must be recognized a Marco Damilanoformer director of l’Espresso, to have made Antonio Gramsci’s teaching fully his own on the role of cultural hegemony that the left should have in society.

In his evening program “Il Cavallo e la Torre” which is broadcast on Rai 3 every evening for 10 minutes at 20.40 – the same slot that was once Enzo Biagi’s – he carefully chooses themes and characters capable of producing the effect wanted by him and that is to be a constant thorn in the side of the centre-right government and in particular of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Damilano had perhaps prematurely abandoned the Espresso of which he was director after the change of ownership but he had quickly found a hauberk in Rai, so much so that some shouted the usual “red rescue”. And in fact, the earnings are also stratospheric: 50,000 euros a month, 2,000 euros per episode for just 10 minutes of programming.

It is public money that Damilano receives for – as they say on the right – “to make propaganda for the Democratic Party”.

Last night the interviewee was Sabino Cassesejurist and judge emeritus of the Constitutional Court, former Minister of Public Administration in the Ciampi government.

Undoubted his legal culture, for some time now the professor attracted by the limelight, has begun to go beyond his strictly technical field to expand into politics.

