Screaming fan from a very quiet room: “I LOVE YOU!”

Damien Rice, snickering from the stage: “Not if the next song was about you!”

From behind his electric piano, the Irish singer-songwriter starts ‘Rootless Tree’ in which he will emit the cry of despair (“So fuck you”) eight times, but also sigh “I love you” once. Extra disclaimer in advance: “Even though I’m singing this now, I don’t mean it, do I? You also have to think of songs as a punching bag on which you – WROAARGH! – can take a break.”

You don’t immediately expect it from Rice, the musical man of glass who, instead of his frail body parts, seems to have been injured for life in his delicate mind. We mainly know this vulnerable bard from howl hits like ‘Cannonball’ in which he stammers lines like: ‘Love, it taught me to lie. Life, it taught me to die.”

Also read this review from 2014: Damien Rice is back – and how: ‘breathtaking’ new album



Disarming flapper

But Wednesday night he is much more than that. In addition to the poet who cries over flowers broken in bud, Rice turns out to be a disarming blabbermouth and a hilarious comedian. He looks cheerful and radiates as if, after a long search, he has finally found 1,750 soul mates to whom he can entrust his heart.

In an unadorned show, he gives a sold-out Carré the intimacy of his bedroom and manages to touch his new soul mates right down to the spinal cord. It is a magical worship service in which boned guitar ballads comfort, sparkle and hypnotize.

During ‘9 Crimes’, the blood-curdling duet with Sílvia Pérez Cruz (who also did the supporting act), tears are pouring down. Rice blows Carré to shreds with a whisper-soft and unamplified version of ‘Cannonball’. After he has knocked down a few glasses of wine in a few minutes while sitting on the edge of the stage, he murmurs: “I can’t talk anymore” and then shakes up an overwhelming closing serenade, in which ‘The Blower’s Daughter’ effortlessly flows into ‘ Creep by Radiohead.

Everything is possible, and everything works. Miraculously, there is even a new song. Because Rice may not have made a record in nine years, but now he actually wants to try a song that isn’t even finished yet. Problem: The chorus is two-voice. Whether Amsterdam wants to join in.

NRCreviewer, with an acute tickle in his throat: “Uche, uche!”

Damien Rice: “Look, I love it when someone coughs to prepare for singing along! At least he takes it seriously!”

For the umpteenth time, Carré roars with laughter.

Damien Rice – 9 Crimes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgqOSCgc8xc

Singer songwriter Damien Rice. Heard: 22/3, Carré, Amsterdam. Repeat: 23/3. Inc: carre.nl ●●●●●