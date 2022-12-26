Stephen King himself recently wrote on Twitter that Terrifier 2: The Sinister Clown produces “old school nausea.” To the Director damien leone he did not need the congratulations of the master of horror; since the film was made with a budget of US$250,000 and has already collected US$12 million. It is by far the most anticipated horror movie at the end of the year, which brings back art the clown, a murderer who is the anti-Pennywise (the villain of It). Art is mute, making no sounds or making threatening speeches. He does not dress in colors but in strict black and white. And he is far more sadistic and visceral. We talked with Leone.

— Why did this second part take so long? The first Terrifier is from 2016.

— It took us almost three years because the special effects were very ambitious and our production team very small . For the first time, I was able to hire a team that took 40% of the weight off my shoulders.

— The first film had a controversial scene, in which a character was cut in half vertically while hanging upside down. Do you plan to overcome something so extreme?

— There was a lot of expectation and I myself wanted to surpass that great death scene. During the quarantine I locked myself up and we thought a lot about a new idea that never ended up turning out the way I wanted. In the end, the new scene took us about five days to shoot.

— And is it better than the previous one? Without ‘spoiling’ much.

— Look, in the United States there were reports of people leaving the room fainting or vomiting from this scene. There’s a picture of a guy with nurses sitting in a chair and a movie poster behind it. It is perfect.

— That says a lot about the type of director you are. You feel like your job is done when people are vomiting.

— It validates the hard work we do. It took months and months to create these special effects .

— I will ask you the question of influences in your work. Do you feel the weight of giallo (Italian-style horror movies) in your films?

– Of course! In fact, there is a 4 minute scene in Terrifier 2 which is inspired by Dario Argento and his movie Suspiria (1977). I wanted to match that intensity in terms of how vicious and unforgiving she can be. I was also inspired by photos of Jack the Ripper victims.

— Where does your cinema rank among the new horror narratives? We have new proposals from people like Ari Aster (Midsommar) or Jordan Peele (Get Out) or Ti West (X, Pearl).