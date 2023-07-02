Vincenzo D’amico, 68 years old, flag of Lazio – with which he won the Scudetto in ’74 – disappeared yesterday in Rome. Much of his career was with the biancoceleste shirt, with 336 appearances and 49 goals. But he also played in Turin, which had bet heavily on his talent. In early May he announced on Facebook that he had cancer. “They tell me that cancer patients bring out unexpected forces. I’m trying.”