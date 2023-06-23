The Maneskin leader and the model would have shared a hotel room in Milan

Damian of the Maneskins he would have a new flame: according to the fans, in fact, the frontman of the Roman band would be dating the former hard actress Jessie Andrewswith whom he would spend a night of passion.

Damiano and Jessie Andrews together — To make the singer's fans suspicious Two elements that leave him. The first, a video where you see the singer touch the model's back 31 years old. The other, however, is represented by some photos taken by both (on the same days) inside a hotel room in Milan. Maybe just the same room, since the color and design of the walls are the same. Not only that, to make the watchful eye of the most attentive fans suspicious, it was the diesel bag present in the shot posted by Andrews, from the same brand as the tank top worn by Damiano. It therefore seems that the Maneskin frontman as well as having left the story behind with Giorgia Solerihas also archived the attendance with Martina Taglientimodel and close friend of the band's bassist, Victoria DeAngelis.

who is Jessie Andrews — Jessie Andrews, born in 1992, began her career in the world of adult movie. Andrews frequented the hardcore cinema environment, which allowed her to know fame and win numerous awards, until 2015. She Today she is a modelDJ and gallery owner and an entrepreneur beyond thanks to her line of luxury jewelry which he also added a clothing line. Not only that, the 31-year-old is also taking her first steps in the world of cinema: Jessie Andrews, in fact, is a new entry in the cast of Euphoria. Well known on social media, the model on Instagram it boasts 1.2 million followers.

the dig of giorgia soleri — In the past few days Giorgia Soleri has published a sentence among the Instagram stories that would seem to be addressed to the ex-boyfriend. "I'm waiting for someone reliable", reads the title of the text in which one is mentioned wrong relationship: "Instead of finding support and reliability in your relationship you may have been dealing with partners who they were unable to take care of you and that they are barely able to self-manage" the activist he had wrote in black and white a story that lasted more than 5 years with the singer of Maneskin.