Damiano dei Maneskin at the stadium, a fan attacks him: “He is free, yes, I have to pay the fine”

Yesterday the Serie A championship restarted. Roma played at home against Bologna, beaten by the landlady 1-0. Damiano David of the Maneskin cheered on his favorite team from the Curva Sud.

It is the second time that the frontman of the international band has gone to the Olimpico to watch the match, but this time he has decided not to use the VIP pass in the stands, joining the ordinary Roma fans. The information finger reports it I read.

Damiano’s photo in the corner has been published on the page Forzaroma.infoci, and then go around the web. A fan immediately commented by insinuating that the singer had entered the curve for free: “So he can without a ticket, I have to pay the fine …”.

The first to counter the fan, probably sanctioned, is the brother of the singer, Jacopo David: “We had the ticket, greetings phenomenon”. Then Damiano intervened directly: “I had the ticket, but if you want we can share the fine, what do I owe you. Forza Romaaa ”, he commented.

The fan then went on the defensive, justifying that comment and explaining that “I’m not angry with you, but many famous people enter the curve for free”. Then, he offered Damiano a lift in the car to go and see Milan-Roma, the next championship match, at San Siro.

Damiano replied: “If you don’t insinuate that I don’t pay, very willingly. A big hug, friend.” Therefore, it is not excluded that the two go to Milan together and that Damiano does not accept the passage kindly offered by the fan.