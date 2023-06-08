It’s over between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri. The couple broke up a few days ago as confirmed by the Maneskin singer in an Instagram story. But the announcement was practically an obligatory act after a video was finished on the Net in which Damiano is seen kissing in a club with another girl (who would be Martina Taglienti, Victoria’s best friend model). To specify that there was no betrayal behind that kiss, the singer came out into the open.

“I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how we wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake. Giorgia and I have decided to break up for a few days now so there have been no betrayals of any kind. I hope this doesn’t affect Giorgia’s image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment,” wrote Damiano David in a story on Instagram.



Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri had been together since 2017, even if the two had said that they had already known each other as children. The singer dedicated “Coraline”, one of Maneskin’s hit songs, to her. On social media they often told their love, making fans passionate about a story that seemed to last a long time.