Damiano David’s first solo single is coming soon

Damiano David has announced what should be his first solo single through a video posted on his profile Instagram from which, in the meantime, the word “Maneskin” has disappeared from the artist’s bio.

In the video, Damiano David in James Bond version gets into a car. When the driver asks him where to go, the singer replies: “Everywhere”. At the end of the video, a date appears: September 27, which could be the release date of the single.

However, the most attentive followers have not missed the fact that the word “Maneskin” has disappeared from the Instagram bio, even though well-informed sources assure that the band will not split up.

Among the users there are also those who asked what the mysterious video was referring to. “Film? Advertising? Onlyfans?” wrote a follower to which Damiano David himself responded with an ironic “All three” or “All three”.