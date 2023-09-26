Damiano David the charismatic frontman of Maneskin, has broken his silence after the end of the romance with Giorgia Soleri . And in an interview on Gianluca Gazzoli’s podcast, she expressed her feelings and revealed intimate details of their relationship. “Without Giorgia I would have died” he confessed, and then added that he has it intention to report who published the famous video in which he kissed another girl.

The Damiano-Giorgia couple has been together for six long years , apparently in an open relationship. The two had met before the Roman band achieved international fame. Damiano confirms that their relationship was one fundamental part of his life. “I think it would have been different if I had been single, I probably would have died. I probably would have gotten myself killed in some horrible way at 21 but I’m 24,” the singer admitted.

The breakup between Damiano and Giorgia was not without turbulence. The two had decided to announce the separation together, but unfortunately they were preceded by an indiscreet fan who released a video in which Damiano was seen kissing another girl in a nightclub, upsetting the balance of their relationship. In this regard, Damiano underlined that his private life it should stay that way. “The private sphere exists and must remain so” she insists. “For me it’s crazy that people take out their phones and take pictures and videos of me, it’s completely crazy lack of humanity“.”If I’m in a quiet situation I like to take photos with people and exchange a few words, you also get caught interesting people and some people who asked for a photo turned out to be nice, then they even spent the evening with us. It’s not the arrogance but it’s the respect towards the person. Just be afraid of being unpleasant. I’m not unpleasant if I say no to a photo, me I have a motivation if I tell you no. I’ve had people ask me for a photo while I was in hospital with my hand being operated on. Often it’s the fanaticism of having the photo with you. It’s also part of the magic, we have the great privilege of making it happen higher emotions compared to the daily ones in other people. This is something magical and a privilege, so you have to take the negative part too. Not everyone has that self-control, but the respect for private life and of the human sphere is fundamental”.