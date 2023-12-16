Maneskin singer Damiano David: “Solo project? Why not”

Damiano David scares Maneskin fans by not ruling out a solo project. Speaking at The Allison Hagendorf Show, the artist declared: “Why not? I think it could be a very healthy thing and a very destructive thing.”

“The only thing that matters is staying in tune with the band, because that's what gave me everything I have,” added the Maneskin frontman.

Damiano David, then, added: “If I ever have the chance to work on a solo project, I will have to keep in mind that it will be possible thanks to everything I have done with the band. And above all, they are three people who have always supported me and have always literally supported me on stage.”

“If I screw up, they'll save me. If they screw up, I'll save them. So that's a dynamic that really scares me, when I think about it, because if I have a solo project one day, I'll be alone; It will all depend on me.”

The singer concluded: “I think that for art it is necessary to always try new things: you must never, ever stop in your comfort zone. When something gets too comfortable, it's not the right chair. You always have to challenge yourself. So being alone scares me. Putting myself in that uncomfortable situation is the only way I can actually grow. And if I grow, my band can grow too. If I stop developing, my band will stop developing.”