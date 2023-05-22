Damiano David naked while smoking a joint: Lazza’s comment

Damiano David continues to be talked about: the singer, from the Maneskin, in fact, this time he posted a photo on social media that portrays him completely naked while he smokes a joint, causing numerous reactions, including that of the rapper Lazza.

In the picture, posted on the profile Instagram of the interpreter, we see the Maneskin frontman lying on a bed and without veils with the lower parts covered only by a black heart.

“Tour finished means I’ll be naked smoking weed all day,” wrote Damiano David in the photo caption.

The snapshot was commented on by numerous followers, some of them even famous. This is the example of Lazza, the singer who finished second at the Sanremo Festival 2023, who wrote: “Stai semper ca ** ‘all’aria oh”.