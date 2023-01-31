Damiano David, jewelry shopping with Giorgia Soleri: announcement coming soon?

Hand in hand as you leave a well-known jewelery shop in the center of Rome. The bond between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri seems stronger than ever, paparazzi while shopping a short distance from where, at their beginnings, the Maneskin performed on the street.

“A simple desire to indulge in an expensive whim or is something boiling in the pot for the couple?” Asks Tgcom, which has published photos of the singer with his partner. Damiano is wearing a gray trench coat

and a baseball cap, while carrying a package. Giorgia instead chose total black, combined with a red lipstick. The two walked the downtown streets as fans stopped them for a selfie and paparazzi photographed them.

They both celebrated their birthdays just a few weeks ago. On 3 January it was Giorgia’s turn, who turned 27, followed five days later by Damiano, who blew out 24 candles with a 90s themed party.