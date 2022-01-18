Damiano David and the incredible change, this is how the leader of the Maneskins was at the beginning

Without a shadow of a doubt, Damiano David is one of the most loved and respected singers in the music world. After winning Sanremo and theEurovision 2021, the Maneskins have reached the pinnacle of fame. But have you ever seen what the 22-year-old looked like before success? Here is the unedited photo of the star with the blond hair.

Damiano David is always at the center of the gossip. After winning first Sanremo and then theEurovision 2021, the singer together with his band conquered the world of rock music. However, one has recently popped up unedited photo on the web of the Maneskin frontman who portrays him with blond hair. Here are all the details.

Have you ever seen what Damiano David was like before he achieved success a X-Factor? Since its inception until today, the frontman of the Maneskin suffered a radical change. To prove it is a photo recently popped up on social networks which depicts the talent with a appearance completely different from the current one.

In fact, inimage in question the leader of the band appears with blonde hair, long and wild. In addition, his hair was characterized by some shades of platinum. In the shot, the 22-year-old was not alone, in fact, Victoria De Angelis was with him with the curly red hair.

However, in the course of his career artist Damiano David has tried several look: from the wavy bob to the short hair with the long tuft up to the mullet cut, the singer showed off hairstyles more original and glamorous in recent years.

Needless to say, all of this made it a sex symbol to all effects. What stands out most in the eyes of all his fans is also his genderless style. In fact, the singer loves wearing heels, high-cut leotards and transparent jumpsuits helping to eliminate any difference between men and women in fashion.