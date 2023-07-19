The ex-girlfriend of the Maneskin frontman publishes the draft that was supposed to announce the end of their story

The end of the love story between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri it was undoubtedly one of the most talked about topics on the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Following the publication of a video that immortalized the Maneskin frontman kissing a girl, Damiano David was forced to announce the end of the story with Giorgia Soleri.

These were the words with which the rocker communicated the news of the end of the love story with Giorgia Soleri:

Giorgia and I have decided to break up for a few days now so there have been no betrayals of any kind.

A month after what happened, Damiano David’s ex-girlfriend revealed that she and the Maneskin frontman had agreed to announce the end of the relationship on their respective social media pages. relation. Over the last few hours, the influencer has also shared the draft of the message that was supposed to announce the news.

At the request of a follower, Giorgia Soleri published the draft with which he was supposed to announce the end of the story with the Maneskin frontman:

Hi everyone. We wanted to let you know that we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. Even if we are no longer a couple, our decision does not affect our relationship of affection and esteem in any way, therefore we ask you to respect us, our privacy and our choices in this delicate moment. Thanks for understanding, Giorgia and Damiano.

But that’s not all. Subsequently Giorgia Soleri said hers about the end of the story with Damiano David also addressing some criticisms to Temptation Island. These were his words: