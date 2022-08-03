In these last days Damiano David, frontman of the Maneskin, has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. The reason? The singer of one of the most famous rock bands in the world became the protagonist of an accident on the stage of the Lollapalooza Festival. Let’s find out what happened together.

After the victory of the Sanremo Festival the life of Maneskin has changed completely. The band, in fact, has become one of the most important in the world and its success continues to increase day by day. In these last hours Damiano David, the frontman of the band, has become the protagonist of an unpleasant episode that has worried fans a lot.

Following participation in the Lollapalooza Festivalone of the most important events in the world, Damiano became the victim of a accident where he hurt his arm. Despite the bad misadventure of which he became the protagonist, nothing serious happened.

After the accident, in fact, the Maneskin frontman returned to the stage with that determination that has always distinguished him. A bandage to the arm and a little ice meant that the singer could continue to perform in one of the most important music festivals in the world.

The band decided to share the shots of theinjury by Damiano on social media. It goes without saying that, following the sharing of these images, the fans of the rock band expressed all their concern towards the singer. As already mentioned, however, there is nothing to worry about.

The smile Damiano in the shots in question, in fact, show that nothing serious happened and that it was only a small inconvenience. A few days later and Damiano David will have solved this problem that will soon be only a distant one I remember. So don’t worry for Maneskin fans who can sleep peacefully.