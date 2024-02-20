In the world of entertainment, announcements are made many times during live broadcasts or television programs. And even today a truly special announcement was made during the episode of “It's always midday“. The famous pastry chef Damiano Carrara he will become a father for the first time and it is he who gives the good news. During the program, hosted by Antonella Clerici, everyone celebrated together with the pastry chef.

Damiano Carrara will become a father, Chiara is pregnant

Damiano Carrara was born in Lucca in 1985, his working life did not begin in the kitchen but among the tools, since the young man approached the world of work as a metalworker. He soon understands that he isn't passionate about that job and so he enters the world of catering for the first time as a barman. Together with his brother Massimiliano he first moved to Ireland and then to the United States where the two opened their first pastry shop in Moorpark, California. They soon opened a second location not far away. The young man begins to participate in several pastry making competitions and reality shows.

Until, in 2017 is contacted to participate in Bake Off Italy as a judge. There alongside Benedetta Parodi, Ernst Knam e Claudia D'onofrio continues her career. During that period she wrote an autobiographical book and a recipe book. In 2019 she meets and falls in love with Chiara Maggentiwith whom he marries, and today, the pastry chef cheers everyone up with one sweet surprisebut not to eat.

What wonderful news! 💛 Best wishes for the sweet wait to @chefcarrara and his wife Chiara! #It'sAlwaysNoon pic.twitter.com/g85t4eXSsa — It's Always Midday Rai (@MezzogiornoRai1) February 20, 2024

In fact, during today's episode Damano announces that it will become Pope for the first time. Clear is pregnant and the two future parents are thrilled about this. Antonella is visibly happy with this announcement which she gives a sweet smile to everyone. We still don't know the sex of the unborn child, nor the name they will choose Damiano and Chiara. But regardless, her fans have already started congratulating the couple.