In 2014, the Argentine director Damián Szifron made film history Latin American with the film Relatos salvajes, starring, among others, Ricardo Darín. The film, which told stories of people on the verge of losing control, was nominated for an Oscar in the category of best foreign film and won a series of awards at festivals. Today, after 9 years, Szifron returns with Misántropo (premiering this 29), his first feature film for Hollywood together with shailene woodley as the protagonist (and producer), who plays a policewoman, who with the FBI investigates a multiple murder. The Republic spoke with the director.

— Is it true that it was difficult to find financing for Misántropo, because it addresses the issue of mass murderers in the United States?

— It was a very difficult film to write, finance, produce, approve, shoot, release and distribute. The difficulty was through and through and adversity was a present theme. I think that gave us strength and energy, I don’t know if it was due to stubbornness or conviction, but it moved us forward and forced us to make decisions. I think it is a story in which, in a metaphorical way, he is expressing my vision of a corporate, dominant logic. But I think at the same time, the movie is a manifesto for how this movie was made.

— Wild Tales was a raw and critical look at a stressed, violent society, about to explode. What is it that you expose in Misántropo?

— We are talking about the same society only ten years before. What happens is that the individual Misanthrope is skillfully trainedit’s like Rambo was a character from wild tales; the same society, erratic behavior, but in this case, the damage capacity of that person is enormous and that activates all the springs of the security forces that have to take care of locating, capturing and stopping him wherever he decides to attack.

— How has it been directing and at the same time co-producing with the actress Shailene Woodley?

— She is divine, an intelligent, loving person, a great actress. Since she read the script, she identified with the character. I interviewed many actresses to choose the leading lady and I will always remember the lunch we had where we chatted for three hours. I felt that there was an affinity and a shared look, so she was a permanent support and a great companion. A pleasure to work with her.

— Do you think that now there is much more openness for Latin American actors, producers and directors in Hollywood or is it just a nod?

– Yes and no. There is an opening It is not that complex to enter the system american production because the number of productions and films that are made year after year is insane and they need people, inputs. since always the American cinema was nourished by directors from around the world, from classic cinema to Hitchcock. What is difficult is shooting a movie in the United States maintaining your identity, your themes, your concerns, your obsessions and keeping the final cut of a project from start to finish. We would say that I did it, except for the title that they put in English and that I don’t like. That is a battle I lost, but the film expresses my vision and that is not normal in American cinema.

— How are the progresses with Wilder Tales and Savage Planet. Will they be a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film?

— There are two sequels: Wildest Tales and Wild Planet, with the idea of ​​shooting episodes in different countries and spoken in different languages, something like the Tower of Babel. I am also going to make the movie Los simuladores, which was the first series I did in Argentina, which is already 20 years old and which returns with the original cast. I am a person who films little, but writes a lot, so I have multiple projects running in parallel

