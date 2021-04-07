He is back! Damien Ode revealed great news to the joy of many, The Peña del Carajo it will reopen its doors immediately after the elections.

This place, which made all its attendees happy with its Creole music presentations, had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this April 7, the Studio 92 announcer, who owns this well-known venue, linked up with America today to announce the good news to all his followers; In addition, he assured that he will reopen his premises immediately after election day.

“We are reactivated. The pandemic gave us a slap in the face, but we will be back. We start next week after the elections”Revealed the radio host.

In addition, Damien Ode He gave details of the opening hours and could not hide his excitement at being close to being able to resume his activities and being able to receive his entire audience with the proper biosafety protocols. “We are from 11 am to 9 pm,” he told the magazine’s cameras.

“You are a great entrepreneur like all Peruvians, you reinvent yourself,” said Janet Barboza.

On the other hand, the announcer promised to send grilled chicken to the studios of America today so they can taste the seasoning of his restaurant.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.