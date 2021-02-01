The sorrow Fuck closes its doors. The businessman and radio host Damián Ode announced the unfortunate news through his Facebook account.

The venue became famous for presenting great exponents of Creole such as Lucía de la Cruz, Lucila Campos, Pepe Vázquez and Bartola on stage.

Damien Ode, a representative of the Peña Del Carajo, explained that the new quarantine imposed by the Government ended the business income.

“Del Carajo closes its doors after 21 years. With great sadness I want to report something that hurts in the depths of the heart, we never thought to give news like this. Close ?, Why ?, When ?, How ?, Well then, it is clear that this bug and this latest confinement imposed by the Government took away the last oxygen balloon that we had to live on ”, begins his message.

He assured that the place will become a new gastronomic proposal, which will comply with all the biosecurity protocols against COVID-19.

“We decided to close, but we gave way to a new project, which was our room where many of you danced and enjoyed, where you met and got married, becomes Patio Catalino, a proposal that houses the best food trucks and gastronomic bars in the world. market, “he added.

Nevertheless, Damien Ode made a request to the Government for the situation of the artists and left open the possibility of reopening the rock if the face-to-face presentations are reactivated.

“We hope to return soon if the situation improves and if the Government generates an important contribution to the cultural and gastronomic sector to which we belong, and we also expect the support of our artists, musicians and dancers,” he concluded.

