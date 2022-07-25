The Argentine Damián Musto (Casilda, 35 years old) is a new FC Cartagena player after terminating with Peñarol, one of the most important teams in Uruguay. With them he played his last game against Albion last Saturday.

He is a defensive midfielder with very physical and tremendously forceful characteristics. His height allows him to be very effective in individual duels, especially aerial ones, in which he is usually victorious. In addition, he has a good shot from mid-range, with some important goals in his career and is very powerful from set pieces both defensively and offensively.

He has a long history in professional football. As part of it, he signed up for Huesca, where he played 20 starts and saw eleven yellow cards in the 2018-19 season. In the Huesca team he did not leave a good memory in the year of relegation.

In Peñarol, however, he recovered his best level. He logged 1,298 minutes in 32 games in 2021 and his numbers have risen to 1,533 in just 21 games in the current year. This has been influenced by the departure of Jesús Trinidade to Mexico, a player who many times left him on the bench.

He feels more comfortable with two interiors ahead, but in Peñarol he has played with a double pivot scheme, always being the most defensive of both. He doesn’t stand out for his quality with the ball at his feet, but he does stand out for his ability to anticipate.

It is also a leader and a guy with great ability to lead the singing voice in the locker room. He left Uruguay being one of the most respected players in the squad. He is the eleventh signing of Cartagena and only two or three more remain to be incorporated: a second defensive pivot, a winger and a mobile forward.