Damián Mora in an archivol image / EFE / Juan Francisco Moreno

Damián Mora Tejada has died in Murcia at 65 years of age after a surgery performed last Thursday. Public defender and member of the Governing Board of the Murcia Bar Association since 2000, he also served as bankruptcy administrator of the grana club together with Ramón Madrid and José María Moreno in the 2009 club creditors’ bankruptcy.

Murcianista to the core, he was Subscriber of the grana club since the 1966-67 season, he was member 309, and author of ‘Corazón grana, chronicle of four generations and a centennial’, a book that took four years to write in which he tells the story of Real Murcia, combined with his family’s passion for the centenary club and the history of the city. In addition, he was a contributor to ‘En grana’, the official magazine of Real Murcia.

«From Real Murcia we want to convey a message of support to all family and friends. Now he encourages us from above ”, assured the entity chaired by Francisco Tornel.