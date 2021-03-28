Father Damián wears Harry Potter glasses and bangs sculpted on the bias by the scissors of Widda, an Arab hairdresser from the neighborhood, who reviews it every two months to keep it in its proper measure. See you in your parish, that of San Gerardo Mayela, in Aluche, a district of immigrants from yesterday and today where the Church is much more than a temple. It is mid-afternoon and the school, the Gamo Diana, arranged, has already closed until tomorrow. In the parish office, Caritas volunteers distribute bags of food to those most in need, by appointment to avoid crowds: they have gone from serving 43 to 250 families during the year of the virus. At the altar, Father Mariano, one of the three octogenarians with whom Damián lives, half a century younger, in the community religious house, prepares to sing the mass of seven. Meanwhile, the priest-artist attends the visit.

In video, the video booth of Father Damián María Montes.OLIVIA L. BUENO / PAULA CASADO

What’s a guy like you doing in a place like this?

Sadly, it continues to surprise in the 21st century that, having everything, a young man decides to dedicate his life to God. But, in reality, I am a priest for God. At 16 I had a very strong experience. I wanted to confirm myself and what I saw in the sanctuary of Perpetual Help in Granada scratched me. If I thought that God is a judge, that he punishes, that he sends you to hell, there I found the one of love, of mercy, the one that welcomes. From 16 to 18 I needed more of God and less of the rest, I continued on his way and here I am.

Didn’t your friends call you a geek?

No, but I have noticed coldness and lack of understanding. By wanting to dream of a different Church, I am criticized from outside and from within the Church. There are those who do not understand what I do, who has gone to sing The voice, for example, but I have the image of Jesus eating with Zacchaeus, or Levi, presumed sinners of the time, and what I want is to look like him.

Do you smell like sheep, as Pope Francis recommended?

I hope not so strong, anyway, but hopefully it smells like the herd, the people and the real real problems of the people.

What torments the people who listen in the confessional?

I’m going to be sincere with you. 75% of people who come to confession come with moral problems.

Dilemmas of conscience?

The ones that surprise me the most are those who confess supposed emotional and sexual sins. It’s unbelievable: so many grown-ups carrying that weight. And that is a criticism that I make of myself and the institution: what awareness have we generated so that people regret that, and not steal or lie or abuse?

You must have done something.

I believe that uniting sex and sin has been the sin of the Church. Sex needs meaning, I am convinced, but it cannot be something that encloses us in constant torment.

The bishop of Alcalá would also have to confess, who hinted on Good Friday that gays will find hell.

Well, confession gets us all. The Pope also confesses, we are all limited. Sometimes the silence in some themes builds more than it separates.

Would you bless a same-sex union?

I would tell them that God blesses them. May God bless your life and that he continues to love you. Of course, each of them would be blessed.

I’m talking about their union. The Vatican has ruled that it cannot bless a union that “is sin.”

These words have greatly surprised believing homosexual people. Again they are called sinners again and placed in an objective sinful situation. There are very intense debates within the Church. A Redemptorist cardinal together with some 20 bishops have prepared a document explicitly saying “God is with you” to LGTBI people. This is also happening in the Church today. I believe that God and the Holy Spirit know how to renew their Church without generating schisms.

Would you add sins to the list?

The list of sins is so extensive and they are so well collected that I want them to disappear, not for us to continue adding.

And you, which ones do you confess?

I go to confession every two months, I do my examination of conscience, but what I do have clear is that I do not focus on the sins that I mentioned earlier.

Sure: you are chaste and celibate.

Well, it’s supposed to. But the human being is sexed, and I, as a male, am sexed and live my sexuality within my religious vocation in chastity and celibacy. I have to deal with it.

Is chastity a prison?

No. I know it is difficult to understand. But in my case, it has been welcomed freely and has revealed thousands of doors for me. Living in community, for example. That what I have belongs to everyone. That’s an inside job of years. With the vow of chastity, which I took at age 21, I decided not to love one person to try to love everyone.

Are you ashamed of child abuse?

Very much. It is an objective reason for the departure of many in their faith. They have felt cheated, mistreated, by their mother, who was the Church. In this I am with the Pope, zero tolerance.

Do you like Stool? I say it because of its fringe.

Well look, my previous destination was the Chamberí neighborhood, and there I learned to listen to Stool. And now, in Aluche, I have to learn to listen to bachata. It is part of the plurality of the world and it can enrich me as a person.

Do you support that the Christian Lawyers Association sued Willy Toledo for shitting on God on his Facebook?

For me a blasphemy is putting God where he does not belong. But without pretending to be a saint, I try to look like Jesus. And Jesus was never scandalized. His approach, if he thinks he must change the heart of another, does it by touching, caressing, listening to people. I want to be that person, I don’t know if I explain myself.

TikTok is a mission land and you are its prophet?

Mission land is any space that has forgotten God, or does not know him, so I try to be present in the middle of the world, and TikTok is the world.

Do you always wear a collar?

Only when I go out in the media, or on the networks. It is a healthy form of provocation: if you see a priest, you become curious, and, if you listen to me, you are still attracted by what you hear and want to know more.

Can you fish a soul?

I don’t like the concept of fishing for souls. I have heard so much about attracting people for the seminar … I did not feel fishy, ​​I wanted to enter the network. I believe that the Church will grow by attraction, not by proselytizing. To say: I like what this guy does, he’s religious. I see sense of it, I want to belong to that.

Have you had a crisis of faith?

I don’t know whether to call it that. But I have had moments of having to stop and let myself be accompanied by people with solid faith and ask myself why am I here? Then I remember why I came here, I review my diaries from then, of my stay in India, of what I have seen and felt, and I am still here. I am very happy.

Do you have plan B?

No, I let myself be carried away by life and let myself be surprised by God.