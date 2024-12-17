12/17/2024



The fan group 3 Puyazos has organized, once again, a fair financed by themselves and which is gaining followers among bullfighting fans. It will be held on April 26 and 27 in San Agustín de Guadalix.

In this way, the 2025 Fan Fair will be opened Jesus of the Calzada and Miguel Andrades in a bullfight that will be a challenge among the cattle ranches of Barcial and Alicia Chico on Saturday the 26th in the morning. In the afternoon, there will be an interesting poster in which Luis Gerpewhich left good feelings in the bullfighting September of Las Ventas; John of Castilewhich is gaining a place in the Festival after triumphs in places like Pamplona or important afternoons in Madrid; and Christopher Reyes. They will fight bulls Quadri and Prieto de la Cal.

On Sunday morning the 27th, Damián Castaño he will do a feat by stabbing six bulls of Dolores Aguirrea livestock farm that he knows perfectly and that has put it into circulation. Heroico was under the flood the first year that killed her in Bilbao, and important was the task that this 2024 left to Dolores’s hat.

The posters are the following:









-April 26: Jesús de la Calzada and Miguel Andrades, with steers from Barcial and Alicia Chicho (morning).

-April 26: Luis Gerpe, Juan de Castilla and Cristóbal Reyes, with bulls from Prieto de la Cal and Cuadri (afternoon).

-April 27 Damián Castaño, alone with Dolores Aguirre’s bulls (morning).