The team of tigers It was one of the clubs that best strengthened itself for the start of the Clausura 2023. The team led by Diego Cocca threw the house out the window and paid a total of €22.3 million for the signings of Fernando Gorriarán and Nicolás Ibáñez.
This issue has generated controversy and controversy due to the large amounts that the northern team has paid. In this regard, the former player Damian Alvarezhe responded in an interview to the detractors, detailing that at the time other squads have also paid exorbitant amounts for their footballers.
“Throughout the years, other teams have also invested a lot of money. Many times those signings don’t end up being so relevant, that’s why there’s not much talk about it. The investment is made by many teams, obviously the level of signings in this transfer market Tigres gave us something to talk about, because they are two consolidated players and a lot is expected of them”he pointed out.
“Far from valuing how much they spent or how much they can spend (Tigres), I think we have to let them give results and that is shown on the field”sentenced the ‘Chilindrina’.
On the other hand, it should be noted that the official figures for the hiring of Diego Lainez are still missing. With these contracts, the university team was the seventh club that spent the most money in the world.
Clubs that spent the most money in the winter transfer period
- Chelsea – $178.5 million
- Arsenal – 49 MDE
- Liverpool – 47 MDE
- Leeds – $40 million
- Aston Villa – 30.14 MDE
- Bournemoth – $22.5 million
- UANL Tigers – 22.3 MDE
- Flamengo – 22 MDE
- Benfica – 21 MDE
- Nottingham – 20 MDE
#Damián #Álvarez #responds #criticize #Tigres #millionaire #signings
Leave a Reply