Burned and without authority teachers; inspections that ignore classroom problems; pedagogical and subsidized lobism; “Teachers” converted into cultural animators; Conference more dedicated to bureaucratic reports than to teaching; absurd students’ strikes; Abyssal results of the Catalan teaching of the PISA Report … … are some of the issues that Damià Bardera (Viladamat, 1982) reveals in ‘basic incompences’ (peninsula) a “chronicle of educational nonsense” that combines dietary, essay and philosophical reflection.

Since its publication in 2024 (Pòrtic, in Catalan), Bardera has removed the waters, already turbulent, maltrecha and indoctrinated Catalan education. An anecdote to start. The author asks a student to remove the cap in class. “But if Professor MP enters class with the cap put!”, The student replies: “I visualized the teacher in question: he wears alternative clothing and the first days of September usually performs at the institute with flip flops, swimsuit and cap. No difference between formal, informal meetings and classes of students ».

It is the profile of many teachers, although they look better than that of the flip flops, says Bardera: “Incapacious not to approve oppositions, but to present themselves with a minimum of guarantees, there is a lack of work – especially on Monday – and the rest we must cover the guards …”. Students take it for the pito del serene and so that they do not cease more in their person, approves all of you. They are the teachers who, after failing in their professional life, grabbed teaching As an easy, good salary and long vacation exit.

Bardera carries A decade as a high school teacher. Formation philosopher, aspired to have their students learn something that was “beyond emotional education, screws and plasticine blocks.” But nothing he intended was fulfilled. “We have changed our work, or work,” he warns. Being a professor at Catalonia of 2025 is to make a police, cultural animator, bureaucrat, seller of your subject, psychologist and social educator, also of hacker and community manager.

When the chronicle-denunciation of Bardera saw the light received the mass support of her teaching colleagues: «Those who felt attacked are those who live from the systemthe ‘deformed’ trainers and the living room pedagogues. They signed a manifesto and put me in the Diana. The ‘pedagogist’ staff does not tolerate criticism and blocks you on social networks. They do not want to see reality, the dire consequences to which his speech has led, ”he explains.

Bardera identifies the bidders: «They are the professors of 76 who have not stepped on a high school classroom And on top of that they tell you what you have to do or scold you: if the class does not work it is your fault! «. As responsible for the “basic incompences” in Catalonia, the author points to the Jaume Bofill Foundation and, to a lesser extent, to the Rosa sensat teacher association. The Jaume Bofill works like a lobby and acts sectarianly, moves a lot of money with total opacity and is the cradle of ‘pedagogists’, he emphasizes: »Never give their face! I wonder if in the rest of the autonomous communities they have organisms such as the Jaume Bofill Foundation «.

Bardera considers combining teaching with other professional activities such as writer. His career follows the path of Toni Sala, another professor who in his ‘chronicle of a high school teacher’ denounced years ago the decadent drift of teaching. A drift that is not limited to Catalonia and can be applied to the rest of Spain, although Catalonia is the tail van of the Pisa report: «The problem of Catalan education is that it has always wanted to be the advancement in teaching innovations and is now the advance of the worst. He wanted to innovate without having an idea of ​​the consequences or asking for the opinion of those who are at the foot of the canyon, ”he regrets a bar.

«My main maxim today is first survival, then pedagogy. You do it right or do it wrong, so much gives, ”says Bardera. Solutions? The author of ‘basic incompences’ bets on Evaluations of primary school teachers and that external and reliablenot from the Department of Education: «This evaluation can only fear Professor Inepto. In teaching there must be filters such as those that a doctor or a firefighter passes. It would be necessary to demand a Minimum Bachelor’s Final Note to be able to access teaching «.

After nine educational laws, Catalan and Spanish teaching leads to the general approve of students: «The general approved is the norm, not afterwards as when there were strikes and was granted, but a priori. Current teaching is a great deception. First of all you have to know how to read and write. Beyond ideological interests, a consensual law that may last for many years, “concludes Bardera.