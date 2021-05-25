Dame Joan Collins has just arrived in Mallorca and is reportedly staying at a private villa on the Island.

She was born in London and made her stage debut at the age of 9 in the Henrik Ibsen play ‘A Doll’s House’.

Joan trained at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from the age of 16. She honed her craft in a number of British films and plays and was lauded for her performances.

Joan made her Hollywood film debut in ‘The Virgin Queen’ in 1955, which led to roles alongside some of America’s most famous leading men, including Robert Wagner, Gregory Peck, Paul Newman, Edward G. Robinson and Richard Burton.

But it was her role as Alexis Colby in the soap opera, ‘Dynasty’ that brought her international fame, critical acclaim, a Golden Globe in 1982 and an Emmy nomination in 1984.

She disappeared for a bit in the 1990’s, but had several film and television roles between 2000 and 2018.

Joan Collins has been married five times, to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley with whom she hd two children, Ron Kass with whom she had a daughter, Peter Holm and Percy Gibson and was briefly engaged to Warren Beatty.

She was awarded an OBE in 1997 for her services to drama and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2015 for her services to charity.

Dame Joan recently returned to the UK from New York and luckily her stint in quarantine finished just in time for her 88th birthday on Sunday, which she celebrated with her husband, Percy at the Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

She looked every bit the star when she arrived in Palma wearing a white jacket, black blouse, black trousers and black hat.

Many years ago Joan starred in ‘The Moneychangers’ with Kirk Douglas, so perhaps she’ll look up Michael and Catherine while she’s here enjoying the Mallorcan sunshine.