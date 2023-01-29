Dambuster Studios reckons the game’s new skill deck is one of the “most exciting” features coming to the highly-anticipated sequel, Dead Island 2.

talking to Game Informer (thanks, NME), creative director James Worrall and lead narrative designer Khan teased that the skill deck is “even better” than a skill tree, enabling players to change “mid-air” loadouts.

“There’s a skill deck… which is even better,” Khan said when asked if the sequel would feature an upgradeable skill tree.

“The art is amazing, and they’re fun to look at and all of that, but they’re just really fun to play with. Change skills mid-air – you can take off, change a skill, and land with a different loadout and that’s just amazing.”

“And you can take some real risks with your loadout as well,” added creative director James Worrall. “It really pays off… and sometimes, [it] goes horribly wrong.”

The duo also talked a little about the game’s setting, which kicks off in Los Angeles ten whole years after the events of the first game. Due to “the amazing eccentrics and self-confidence of the city”, the pair teased that the city of LA will almost be a character itself.

Eight years since its initial unveiling and multiple delays later, Dead Island 2 is finally almost upon us. Brought to the finish line by Dambuster Studios, Dead Island 2 finally releases for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28, 2023.