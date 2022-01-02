The jolly goleador: “In the summer many thought the worst, but Inzaghi brought clear ideas without removing the bases. We are now freer on the pitch. And I say to Lukaku that …”
Like a magic trick: it’s always there, even if you don’t see it. Sometimes Danilo D’ambrosio will not be seen, but since 2014 you have never stopped being there for Inter. He set an example in tough times and scored goals as heavy as stones: once again this year, in just 8 games, he put in a 3-point match at Empoli.
.
