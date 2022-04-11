“Today, haemophilia is treated in a way that allows patients to lead a normal life, minimizing pain, immobility and limiting difficulties in everyday social life.. The Lazio Region is at the forefront in terms of care, production and research “. Thus the Lazio Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amatowhich today participated in the conference “Let’s make perspectives active. Personalize assistance”, organized in Rome by the Federation of haemophilia associations (Fedemo), on the occasion of the 18th World Hemophilia Day.

“For about two and a half years” the Region – continues D’Amato “has built a network for the treatment of this disease through personalization, assistance and participation in decisions to ensure that doctors, patients and family members can contribute to the best possible choices. We, as the Lazio Region, will do our part to allow patients a normal life “.