Cracks in the Democratic Party. “I communicated to Stefano Bonaccini my resignation from the National Assembly of the PD. Brigades and balaclavas also No. It was a political mistake to participate in the 5S demonstration. I love you, but I don’t agree with this political line. I continue to work for an alternative to the sovereignists and populists”, so on Twitter the Councilor of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato. The reference is to the participation of the dem secretary Elly Schlein in yesterday’s M5S demonstration in Rome against precariousness, during which she embraced the pentastellato leader Giuseppe Conte.

On stage, the founder Beppe Grillo stole the show from everyone by speaking of “citizenship brigades” and wearing a “balaclava”. Words that ignited the political controversy. “While controversies and even resignations are pouring into the Democratic Party after the disconcerting words of Beppe Grillo on Brigades and balaclavas – affirm the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate of the League, Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo – the silence of Elly Schlein who was in the same square is astonishing of the founder of the 5Stelle. He says if Grillo is a comrade who is wrong. Which side is the Dem secretary on?”.

After the controversy, the Genoese comedian relaunched by posting a photo of a man with a balaclava on social media. “The photo published by Beppe Grillo – says Augusta Montaruli, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber – is even worse than the words spoken yesterday, serious in themselves because associating the balaclava with work issues brings back seasons of violence and pain that no one wants to live anymore, except those who have no more arguments. Grillo is making a comic parable to the Joker. In the end, however, the good ones win and this is why the Italians have abandoned the Cinquestelle. Luckily Grillo takes care of reminding all the pentastellate failures, in the methods represented by his guarantor and in the contents, of those who rally against precariousness, which he himself created by killing the job market. Work that has only been resurrected thanks to the center-right as the data irrefutably demonstrate”.