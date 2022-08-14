Asia, former European all-around and team champion, ended the Monaco adventure with a probable fracture of the malleolus of her right foot. On the podium the coach
Only one fairy could do it: win a European silver medal with one foot. It happened to Asia D’Amato, dominator of the continental review that closes today in Munich. After winning the individual title in the general competition and the team one on Saturday, today Asia was involved in the final for vaulting equipment, the first of the day’s program. Landing from the second jump on the run-up of 25 meters, round flic with 180 ° + straight jump with 180 °, jump from 4.80 starting the gymnast who grew up in Brixia Brescia has hurt her right foot, probably reporting a fracture to the ankle .
Box on the podium
–
At the moment the blue from the Fiamme Oro is still in the emergency room for checks, but a slight optimism about the extent of the injury filters out, which could allow her to return to the platform in time for the Liverpool World Cup at the end of October. On the podium together with the gold medal Zsofia Kovacs with 13,933 and the French bronze Aline Friess, 13,599 was Enrico Casella, her coach in Brescia and head of the national teams.
August 14 – 4:50 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#DAmato #final #feat #falls #vault #injured #silver
Leave a Reply