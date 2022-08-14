Only one fairy could do it: win a European silver medal with one foot. It happened to Asia D’Amato, dominator of the continental review that closes today in Munich. After winning the individual title in the general competition and the team one on Saturday, today Asia was involved in the final for vaulting equipment, the first of the day’s program. Landing from the second jump on the run-up of 25 meters, round flic with 180 ° + straight jump with 180 °, jump from 4.80 starting the gymnast who grew up in Brixia Brescia has hurt her right foot, probably reporting a fracture to the ankle .