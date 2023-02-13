Griffiths met Assad in Damascus on Monday, a week after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 37,000 people..

The Syrian News Agency said that Al-Assad stressed to Griffiths the need for urgent aid to enter all areas in Syria, including areas under occupation and the control of armed groups..

During the meeting, the Syrian President also stressed the importance of international efforts also focusing on helping to rebuild the infrastructure in Syria, because this is an urgent necessity for the stability of the Syrian people and the return of Syrian refugees to their cities and regions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision.

“I welcome the decision taken by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad today to open the Bab al-Salam and al-Rai crossings between Turkey and northwest Syria for an initial period of three months,” Guterres said in a statement.