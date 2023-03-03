The singer-songwriter fuses Andean and Amazonian music on the album she records in New York.

From New YorkDamaris released ‘Between the Sun and the Moon’, a song that she defines as a tribute to the Amazon. “My aspiration, longing, since I started making music, is to be able to integrate as a nation”, says the winner of Viña de Mar (2008) with ‘Tusuykusun‘. Two years ago he said goodbye to Miski Takiy and traveled to study at Berklee.

—At some point they told you to go more towards pop and leave the Peruvian thing?

—You know… those people always appear from all sides. I remember that when I went to Viña they told me: “How are you going to go with a song like that? Many will not understand.” Of course, there is always that fear.

“Of the new?” Of fusing music and singing in Quechua?

—Yes, and not being aligned with what already exists, with what is already popular or safe. But for me it’s much more important as a person and an artist to be honest about what I think I can contribute. Mine was, I don’t know, going from a skirt to a caporal, from a more pop base to doing an exploration and not because that is fashionable –because it was not fashionable– but because it responded to my identity.

—What kind of industry did you find in New York?

—There is a wonderful cultural diversity. I am strengthening my artistic muscles (smiles). It is a city that not only offers you all the artistic quality, but also challenges you, demands you to be better, it is important to have that. One can learn a lot and thus we are creating an industry, an industry that we need in Peru, we need to formalize ourselves.

—You say that through music you show your position on the crisis. You posted on Instagram: “Although it seems impossible, even on dark stages there is always light.”

—It’s just that I’ve always been one to show my position with my music, with the post you read or with the clothes I wear. I live it with the same sensitivity that I have for my country, it saddens me, I dream that we can build a society that learns to live with its differences and value them.

The other day I was remembering a song I wrote for my second album, it’s called ‘Ya basta’, it talks a bit about that need we have to listen to each other, to respect each other. And I said: “It’s so current and it’s a shame!” (in the chorus he says: Let’s not sink into our tears, let’s not commit the same damage, let them not kill our brothers). I long for us to learn to live respecting the other. It is the only way to build a country in peace.