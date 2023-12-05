According to midfielder Damaris Egurrola, her calm nature has helped the Orange Lionesses get two crucial goals in the Nations League. The final phase against Belgium (4-0) was crazy, but the daughter of a Dutch mother and a Spanish father said she had little trouble with it. “We were still celebrating my first goal when they said I had to score again. With cramps everywhere, I ran forward again.”

