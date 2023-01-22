Elected senator and former minister said that “indigenous policy” was implemented in 3 ministries under Bolsonaro

the elected senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) countered this Sunday (22.jan.2023) the criticism of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the government’s treatment of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Yanomami population. The former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights stated that the “indigenist policy was implemented” in 3 folders: “Education, Health and Justice”.

According to her, it was up to her ministry “receive reports of violations of indigenous rights and forward them to the responsible authorities”. He also stated that the portfolio presented the National Plan to Combat Violence Against Children and Adolescents (full – 92 KB), “executed” in 3 territories, including the Yanomami. “Sesai (Indigenous Health) and Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) They worked a lot in the Bolsonaro government, there was no omission”said the former minister in her Twitter profile.

Damares stated that the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights “was ‘in loco’ numerous times to gather information”. He said the folder sent “officials to Organs responsible bodies to request action” and declared to have received “technical team reports” with information from “Actions taken”.

Read the full text of Damares’ publication:

“I followed with pain and sadness the images that are being released about the Yanomami. My struggle for the rights and dignity of indigenous peoples is the work of a lifetime. But in the face of so many lies spread over the last few days, I need to clarify some things.

“In the Bolsonaro government, the indigenist policy was implemented in three ministries: Education, Health and Justice. The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights was responsible for receiving complaints of violations of indigenous rights and forwarding them to the responsible authorities.

“The MMFDH was ‘in loco’ numerous times to collect information. At the height of the pandemic, we distributed basic baskets. We sent letters to Organs responsible bodies to request action and received reports from the technical teams, which informed the measures taken.

“The MMFDH, in a great effort, and with the support of other bodies, delivered the National Plan to Combat Violence Against Children, including recognizing malnutrition as one of the most terrible forms of violence against them, proposing actions.

“The Plan started to be executed prioritizing three indigenous areas and one of them is the Yanomami area. Sesai and Funai worked a lot in the Bolsonaro government, there was no omission.

“Malnutrition among indigenous children is a historic dilemma and has been exacerbated by the isolation imposed by the pandemic. Between 2007 and 2011, the Javari Valley already had alarming rates.

“The same press that today provides positive coverage of the presidential agenda was critical of the time. I am convinced that more than posing for photos and making beautiful speeches (made miles away from the villages), we must face the root of the problem.

“I have always questioned the isolation policy imposed on some communities. It’s time for a serious discussion about this. Instead of wasting time in this war of narratives and revanchism, I propose a pact for all children in Brazil, of all ethnicities.”.

Action against Bolsonaro administration

PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against the Bolsonaro administration in the Yanomami territory. Damares, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of the funai, are also targets of the petition. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population. Here’s the full (269 KB).

Congressmen ask the MPF to set up a criminal investigation procedure to investigate the actions of the authorities of the previous government. The action is signed by the deputies Reginaldo Lopes (MG), Zeca Dirceu (PR), Alencar Santana (SP) and Maria do Rosário (LOL).

“The Yanomami indigenous peoples were victims of criminal actions and omissions, in a State policy orchestrated and conducted to lead to the decimation of that community in particular and of other indigenous peoples in the region, aiming to open the way for prospecting, logging and other harmful economic occupations of the said lands. Those responsible for this genocide cannot go unpunished”, says the petition.

Bolsonaro speaks in “Left Farce”

The former president spoke on your Telegram channel. “Against yet another farce from the left, the truth! From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories”wrote Bolsonaro.

After the excerpt above, the former president presented a publication of the Ministry of Healthof December 20, 2022, with the title “Assistance to the indigenous population was one of the priorities during the covid-19 pandemic; know the actions.



In the text, the Bolsonaro administration stated that “Indigenous health care [eram] one of the priorities of the federal government”. He also said that, in the period “from 2019 to November 2022, the Ministry of Health provided more than 53 million primary care services to traditional peoples”.

Another piece of information mentioned in the publication was the National Contingency Plan for Human Infection by the new Coronavirus (full – 733 KB). The Ministry of Health declared that the project “it is the legacy of planning that served 34 special indigenous health districts” and stated that, with the initiative, “it was possible to increase 1,700 vacancies in the professional staff in indigenous health and the hiring of 241 professionals”.