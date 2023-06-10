Senator stated that the nomination “hurts the constitutional principle of impersonality” and, therefore, cannot “accept” it

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) said in his Twitter profile who will vote against the appointment of lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins to the post of Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). “Don’t even try to talk to me about Dr. Zanin to the STF. Let it be clear right away that my vote will be NO and nothing, nor anyone, will make me change! Please do not insist!”, said the congresswoman. Damares declared that he believed that the nomination “violates the constitutional principle of impersonality” and therefore cannot “accept there”.