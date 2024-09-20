Senator reserved Petrônio Portela auditorium for National Council of Beauty Professionals event

Ceremony held in the Petrônio Portela auditorium, in the Senate, paid tribute to the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) and professionals and companies in the beauty and aesthetics sector on Monday (16.Sep.2024). The honor was granted by CNPB (National Council of Beauty Professionals).

The auditorium was reserved by the senator, who was awarded the Amiga da Beleza trophy. Damares stated that was sought after by her “Working in the beauty sector since I was a minister” and who did a favor by asking for the space to be reserved for the CNPB. Afterwards, “I just stopped by to say hello”.

Watch the video of Damares being honored (57s):

Regarding her work in the beauty sector, Damares said she was the rapporteur of a bill that “recognizes some activities in the area in the national occupation classification” and cited initiatives from when she was Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, from 2019 to 2022, in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The program Save a Woman had beauty salons as partners. We trained beauty salon employees to identify female victims. We also fought for female entrepreneurship”, he stated.

INFLUENCER BECOMES AN EYELASH EXPERT

At the same event, professionals and companies in the sector were also honored.

The influencer Thais Giraldelliwhich has 589 thousand followers on Instagram, was named “eyelash extension expert”. In her social media profile, she says she is “beauty industry strategist” and “state councilor of SP”.

“Our mission is to provide more and more opportunities and transform the job and business market to be a powerful environment with a female presence”said Thaís in a statement distributed to the press.

When asked if she knew the influencer, Damares said she didn’t know who she was..