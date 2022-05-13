Former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights is in the country at the invitation of an evangelical church in Brasília

Damares Alves, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, published this Friday (May 13, 2022) a video during his visit to Israel. The pre-candidate for the Senate for the Republicans is in the country at the invitation of an evangelical church in Brasília.

“I am in Israel accompanied by dear brothers. Here we are to pray for Brazil and Brazilian families!”, he said the former minister on her profile on social networks.

Shalom! I am in Israel accompanied by dear brothers. Here we are to pray for Brazil and Brazilian families! Walking through the places where Jesus walked is an emotion that bursts into tears! pic.twitter.com/Ao0yaeLAZ7 — Damares Alves (@DamaresAlves) May 13, 2022

In addition to Damares, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro is also participating in agendas with evangelicals, as part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) pre-campaign.

After the visit to Israel, the pre-candidate will tour Europe and should take this time to decide the future of her candidacy for the Senate.

The former minister left the government to ensure support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the elections, as a way of establishing an alliance with the Republicans.

In April, the party announced Damares as the party’s pre-candidate for the Senate for the DF (Federal District). In a statement, the acronym states that Damares was the “best choice” for the Senate.