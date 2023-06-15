Senator was with a nominee for the STF on Wednesday after saying she would not receive him; “I really liked him as a person,” he said.

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) praised lawyer Cristiano Zanin, nominated to take up a vacancy in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). To the Power360the congresswoman stated that “I liked him a lot”. The 2 meet at a luncheon promoted by the federal deputy Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP) on Wednesday (15.jun.2023) with congressmen from the evangelical bench.

“I found Doctor Zanin to be very intelligent, pleasant and I really liked him as a person. I asked him to be the minister of children in the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal], if approved, he said. questioned by Power360the senator did not detail what she meant by “Children’s Minister”

Lunch was held in Brasilia. According to Cezinha de Madureira’s advisory, it had more than 40 deputies and 15 senators.

Damares, however, did not confirm whether she is willing to change her vote in favor of Zanin. On June 10, the senator stated that she would be against the nomination of Lula’s nominee. At the time, she said that she would not even receive him in her office and that she would only meet him if necessary. She also stated that “would” so that the lawyer “surprise”.

“Don’t even try to talk to me about Dr. Zanin to the STF. Let it be clear right away that my vote will be no and nothing and no one will make me change. Please don’t insist. I believe that the his indication violates the constitutional principle of impersonality and, therefore, I cannot accept it”said the congresswoman at the time.

Wishes

So far, Cristiano Zanin has the support of at least 32 senators. In addition to the PT, with 8 senators, the vote in favor of the lawyer will be unanimous among the MDB and PSD congressmen, with 10 and 14 senators, respectively.

Zanin has been meeting with congressmen for the past 2 days. On Wednesday (June 14, 2023), the lawyer met with senators from the MDB, who declared the party’s votes for the nominee. The acronym is the 3rd largest in the Senate.

On the 3rd (June 13), he also spoke with the PSD bench, the largest party in the House, with 15 names. However, the lawyer will only have 14 votes, since one of the members of the legend is the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). For presiding over the House, Pacheco will only be able to participate in the sabbath in case of a tie.

Zanin’s sabbath is scheduled for June 21st. The lawyer needs 41 favorable votes to be approved and take over the Supreme seat.

If it passes the scrutiny of congressmen, it may remain in the STF, according to current criteria, until November 15, 2050, when it will complete 75 years. He will fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired early on April 11.