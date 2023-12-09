59-year-old senator will continue treatment at home; had facial paralysis for the 2nd time

The senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), 59 years old, was discharged this Saturday morning (Dec 9, 2023) from DF Star Hospital after being admitted due to complications from the herpes zoster virus – responsible for diseases such as chickenpox and popularly known as “coverer”. She had facial paralysis due to the diagnosis for the second time. According to a note from the congresswoman’s press office, Damares will continue treatment at home. “The senator was released by doctors to continue her activities normally”, reported. In March, the congresswoman was hospitalized due to the same virus, which caused a rare infection in her ear.

Below is the note.