Former minister says that, when she entered the government, she received an order from the president to face sexual exploitation of minors

Former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights and elected senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) defended this Sunday (16.Oct.2022) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from the accusations of pedophilia that he has suffered since Saturday ( 15.out) for a statement on underage Venezuelan women.

On a video posted on your Twitter profileDamares says that Bolsonaro was the president who invested the most in child protection and states that, when he took office, the order of the Federal Executive Chief was “to face pedophilia, the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents”.

Watch (1min20s):

“Bolsonaro was the president who most equipped tutelary councils in all of Brazil”, says the former minister. “Stand by, you liars who are judging us by your rules”, he adds.

With the video on Twitter, she wrote: “MESSAGE TO FAKE NEWS CREATORS ON THE LEFT: Bolsonaro and I are going to arrest all pedophiles”.

“Bolsonaro, stand firm”, says Damaris. “Let’s show these people what it’s like to face violence against children”, concludes the former minister.

On Saturday, an excerpt from Bolsonaro’s interview with a podcast on the channel Red-Black Paparazzoon YouTube, in which he says that “painted a mood” with underage Venezuelans, went viral on social media. The term “Bolsonaro pedophile” was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

This Sunday, he joined the official campaign of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which featured the speech in his electoral propaganda.

The opposition to Bolsonaro triggered the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) for the declaration, while the reelection candidate’s campaign asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to withdraw “any reference” to that air content.

WHAT DOES BOLSONARO SAY?

In Live broadcast made in the early hours of this Sunday (16.out), the president stated that the PT “exceeded all limits” to “cut out pieces” from video to “distort” and imply that he was “behind program”.

Bolsonaro said he just wanted to show “indignation” with the situation of Venezuelans.

“What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had run away from their country, had run away from hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands across Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília.”, declared the president.

“And what were they getting ready for? I showed all my indignation here. People struggling to make a living and in the middle of a pandemic“, continued.

“Now, PT cuts pieces as if I were after programs. For the love of God. I did a live for it, it was demonstrated what was happening. They take pieces and say: ‘painted a mood’,” Bolsonaro said.