Celebration was held in Brasilia; Torres’ defense claims he has lost 12 kilos since his arrest in January

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), together with the family of Anderson Torres, held a mass this Sunday (April 30, 2023) to ask for an improvement in the health of the former minister. According to Torres’ defense, he has already lost 12 kilos and goes through “cognitive impairment” since he was arrested by the Federal Police, in January, accused of omission in the acts of January 8. The celebration was held in a parish in Brasília (DF).