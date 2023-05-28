Senator says that measure is necessary “bearing in mind the suspicions of human rights violations” in actions after the invasion

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) sent a request asking that the OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) monitor the work ofThe CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January. The request forms part of 396 sent until now and that will be appreciated by the 16 deputies and 16 senators that make up the commission.

As per the requirement (full – 366 KB), follow-up by OHCHR would be necessary “bearing in mind the suspected violations of human rights in the determination, procedure, execution, arrest of national citizens, including, mainly, children and the elderly” after the 8th of January.

“In this view, it is convenient and opportune that the research work that this CPMI intends to develop be accompanied by an international body –the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)–, exempt from the shackles imposed by the complex web of dependency that develops. established between the Powers of our country”, wrote the senator.

