The NFL Buffalo Bills announced that their player damar hamlin showed signs of improvement from the cardiac arrest he suffered last Monday during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Damar remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition, although with signs of improvement noted yesterday and during Wednesday night. It is expected to remain in ICU while the doctors continue to monitor and treat him,” the team’s board of directors said in a statement.

(Dibu Martínez: they reveal how he intimidated the Frenchman who was stopped by ‘title goal’)

(‘We are going to be world champion’: Colombian version of ‘Muchachos’ unleashes ridicule)

Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during the bereavement Bengals-

Billslast of week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, who was suspended for the incident.

The defensive back was injured with six minutes remaining in the first quarter of the game in which his team trailed 3-7.

In the action that the injury occurred, the defender hit tee higgins, catcher for the Bengals, who he knocked down; Hamlin got up after the tackle, but once on his feet he collapsed dramatically, hitting his head on the grass as he fell.

immense support

The paramedics of the Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals, they entered the field and applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR); once stabilized, Hamlin was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Last Tuesday, Damar’s family issued a statement asking the NFL community to keep up their prayers for the player’s recovery.

“On behalf of our family we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this difficult time. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will post updates as soon as we have them,” was the message shared by the family. Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin, who in college soccer played with the Pittsburgh Panthers, He came to the NFL selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft.

This season the defender has played in 15 games in which he made 91 tackles, 63 solo and 1.5 sacks.

(Pelé’s mother found out about her son’s death: that’s how they gave her the hard news)

(Nairo Quintana: unexpected turn that his sports career could take)

EFE